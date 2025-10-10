M1 Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,968 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

M1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 386,104 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,342,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 154,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

