Leo Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,932,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

