Lee Financial Co Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.57 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

