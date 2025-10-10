L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 3,053 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

