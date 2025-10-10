L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $296.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.04. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

