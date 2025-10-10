L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.7% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 125,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 30,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

