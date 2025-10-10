L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 9,304 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,189,000 after buying an additional 706,601 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,542,000 after buying an additional 1,080,072 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $51,090,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 780.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after buying an additional 1,280,622 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

YETI stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

