L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $306,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $628.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $639.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.49. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

