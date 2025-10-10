L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $342.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

View Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.