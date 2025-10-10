L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.

ResMed Stock Down 1.6%

RMD stock opened at $277.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

