Katamaran Capital LLP Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Katamaran Capital LLP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 4.8% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SSNC opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

