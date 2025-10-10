Katamaran Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 20,595 Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Ambarella accounts for approximately 1.3% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $32,169,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,635.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 610,460 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 88.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after purchasing an additional 579,917 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $93.44.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,469.32. This represents a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 977,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,637,106.04. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,658 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

