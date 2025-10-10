iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $474.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $475.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

