Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Stock Position Lifted by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 104,742 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.2%

IRDM opened at $19.72 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

