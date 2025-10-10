Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Trimmed by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,282.4% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC now owns 85,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $610.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $611.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

