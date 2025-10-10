IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,273 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $463.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $470.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

