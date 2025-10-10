IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,096 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,961.84. This represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,332 shares of company stock worth $28,824,746. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

