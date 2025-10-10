IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,835 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 579,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

