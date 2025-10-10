Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 4,800 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000.

VV opened at $310.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $311.48.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

