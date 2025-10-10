Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Hayward Stock Down 2.0%

HAYW stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Hayward has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,405,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 1,060.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

