Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%

GEV opened at $634.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 152.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.