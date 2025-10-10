Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,667,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,641 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,026,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,293,000 after purchasing an additional 252,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,760,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,613,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,578,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,965,000 after purchasing an additional 109,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $59.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

