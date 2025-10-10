Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,151,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after buying an additional 359,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,245,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $231.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

