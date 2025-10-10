Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,935,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 183,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA THRO opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,684.98 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

