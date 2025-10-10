Financial Analysis: AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Adecoagro 3 1 0 0 1.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adecoagro has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Adecoagro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 68.49 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.55 billion 0.50 $92.34 million $0.35 22.06

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% Adecoagro 2.30% 3.24% 1.43%

Summary

Adecoagro beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

