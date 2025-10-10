Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL Position Trimmed by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

