Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $854.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $740.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $808.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

