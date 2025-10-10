Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $854.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $740.99 and a 200-day moving average of $766.49. The firm has a market cap of $808.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.