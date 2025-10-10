Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

