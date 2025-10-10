Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.63.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $241.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

