Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 610,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 280,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 225,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

