Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,765 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,194,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 889,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,415,000 after purchasing an additional 429,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

