CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,257 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after buying an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

