Critical Comparison: W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W2 Energy and Excelerate Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get W2 Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W2 Energy $23.81 million 0.01 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.01 Excelerate Energy $851.44 million 3.69 $32.88 million $1.36 20.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than W2 Energy. W2 Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.3% of W2 Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W2 Energy and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W2 Energy N/A N/A N/A Excelerate Energy 3.64% 4.16% 2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for W2 Energy and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W2 Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Excelerate Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than W2 Energy.

Volatility and Risk

W2 Energy has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats W2 Energy on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W2 Energy

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for W2 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W2 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.