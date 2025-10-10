Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,037 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

