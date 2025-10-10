Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

