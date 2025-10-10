Contrasting Xperi (NYSE:XPER) and The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG)

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) and The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and The Digital Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -0.79% 1.26% 0.80% The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $493.69 million 0.63 -$14.01 million ($0.08) -83.75 The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Xperi and The Digital Development Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Digital Development Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xperi and The Digital Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50 The Digital Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given The Digital Development Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Digital Development Group is more favorable than Xperi.

Summary

Xperi beats The Digital Development Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About The Digital Development Group

The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management. Monetization methods supported by the platform include paid subscriptions (supporting credit card payments and PayPal), VIP subscriptions and video ads in any format. Its website, The Movie & Music Network, offers movies, music, special interest, late night and other channels. The Company’s platform supports multiple media formats, with a backend that supports PHP, .NET, Python, ColdFusion, Ruby, HTML 5 and Flash; utilizes storage solutions provided by Limelight and Rackspace, and provides automated encoding of video content and allows streaming to a range of devices, including Apple’s suite of iPhones and iPads.

