Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.0%

ED opened at $100.80 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

