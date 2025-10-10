Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 547,171 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,171 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.