Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $15,663,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6%

HPE opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

