Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 99,674 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,674 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 607,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

