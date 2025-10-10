Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 209.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,859 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 81,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at $28,750,252.80. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 721,764 shares of company stock worth $273,595,798. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $387.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.22 and a 200-day moving average of $286.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.12.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

