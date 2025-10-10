Coerente Capital Management Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 3.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $561.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wall Street Zen lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.21.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

