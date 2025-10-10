China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) versus Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Critical Contrast

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Minsheng and Swedbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng 0 0 0 0 0.00 Swedbank 2 3 0 0 1.60

Dividends

China Minsheng pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of SEK 2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. China Minsheng pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng 11.62% 4.72% 0.40% Swedbank 25.22% 16.12% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares China Minsheng and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

China Minsheng has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Minsheng and Swedbank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.65 $4.49 billion $0.92 6.03 Swedbank $17.47 billion 1.93 $3.30 billion SEK 2.90 10.34

China Minsheng has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank. China Minsheng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Swedbank beats China Minsheng on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management services, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers pension insurance and plan, life, endowment insurance, and personal insurance products; investment management, investment banking, and mortgage lending services; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as Internet and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

