Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Raised by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $151.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

