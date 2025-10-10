Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Stake Boosted by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 231.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $157.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

