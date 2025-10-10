Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Bought by Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 11.9% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
