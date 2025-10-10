Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.