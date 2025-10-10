Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 124 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.00 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.