Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MERC

Mercer International Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ MERC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $453.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.46 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercer International

In other Mercer International news, Director Linda J. Welty purchased 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,290 shares in the company, valued at $112,136.10. This trade represents a 38.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 760,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,000. The trade was a 49.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 772,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mercer International by 943.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.